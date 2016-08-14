* Govt decision on grain storage project in two weeks
* Company will halt broader investment plan if no agreement
* Company says systems combat fraud in wheat storage
* Wheat scandal committee to deliver report Sunday
CAIRO, Aug 14 Blumberg Grain said its mega
project to store Egyptian grains was back in play, with the
government to announce a final decision in two weeks, after
earlier indications that plans had been shelved and the company
might exit the country entirely.
The decision comes as Egypt, the world's largest wheat
importer, remains mired in controversy over its wheat supplies,
with industry officials claiming that over 2 million tonnes of
the 5 million tonnes of wheat procured locally in this harvest
may exist only on paper.
If Egypt's local wheat procurement numbers were
misrepresented, it may have to spend more on foreign wheat
purchases to meet local demand - even as the country faces a
dollar shortage that has sapped its ability to import.
The grain logistics company has said the tracking and
monitoring capabilities of its high-tech storage systems would
crack down on the type of fraud seen in this year's local
procurement, which involves private silos sharply overestimating
their wheat stocks to boost government payments.
Blumberg Grain completed the first phase of the project
earlier this year, delivering 93 systems to process and monitor
about a quarter of the country's crop. But a series of
bureaucratic hurdles prevented the sites from coming online in
time for the procurement now under investigation.
Egypt's supply minister said last month that the second
phase, which includes an additional 300 storage systems, had
been rejected by the state's Holding Company for Silos and
Storage.
Blumberg Grain nonetheless said it is now optimistic about
the project moving forward following a meeting with the prime
minister and despite the pending resolution of "modest issues
that stand in the way", Blumberg Grain's CEO for the Middle East
and Africa, David Blumberg, told Reuters this weekend.
"Given the high impact of this project, and the Sisi
administration's emphasis on combating corruption, the need to
increase hard currency, and help farmers, we are confident that
the Egyptian government will do everything in its power to
ensure the rapid development of the entire shouna (storage site)
network," Blumberg said.
The company said however that if the second phase is not
signed, it would halt plans to establish Egypt as its regional
export hub and for a $250 million investment allocation for
projects that include a manufacturing plant in East Port Said.
The plant would be the first located in Egypt's much-touted
Suez Canal Economic Zone, on which the government has pinned
hopes of building a re-export hub that will draw badly needed
hard currency but which has so far struggled to secure foreign
investors.
A parliamentary fact-finding committee investigating the
wheat procurement scandal is expected to deliver its final
report to the head of parliament on Sunday, committee member
Yasser Omar told Reuters.
Among the report's recommendations is that all private
storage areas include monitoring capabilities similar to those
of the Blumberg sites in order to prevent a repeat of this
year's fraud, Omar added.
The minister of supplies said last month his ministry had
finalised inspections at storage areas and that only 4 percent
of the value of this year's harvest was missing.
($1 = 8.8799 Egyptian pounds)
(Reporting by Eric Knecht; editing by Andrew Roche)