CAIRO Jan 29 Egypt's state wheat buyer said on
Tuesday that it would meet the debt-laden country's needs and
did not have financial problems, adding that there were enough
stocks to last until June 22.
Nomani Nomani, vice chairman of the General Authority for
Supply Commodities (GASC), said state wheat stocks of the
world's top importer of the grain had been enhanced since early
January when they were expected to last until June 17.
"Providing the country's needs, the Egyptian citizens'
needs, is a red line," he told Reuters.
Egypt is facing increasing economic and political
instability, with the pound having lost more than a tenth of its
value since the 2011 revolution.