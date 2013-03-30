CAIRO, March 30 Egypt will receive payment
facilities from its American and European suppliers of wheat, an
Egyptian newspaper on Saturday quoted minister of supplies
Bassem Ouda as saying, as the world's biggest wheat importer
struggles to pay for imports.
Two years of turmoil since the overthrow of President Hosni
Mubarak has badly hit an economy starved of tourism revenues.
"The American and European exporters of wheat will provide
payment facilities to Egypt to import wheat during a period of
up to nine months," Ouda told Al-Shorouk newspaper. He did not
say whether Egypt would be given a full nine-month window to pay
or whether payments would be divided over nine months.
(Reporting by Yasmine Saleh; editing by Andrew Roche)