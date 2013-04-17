CAIRO, April 17 Egypt's supply minister said on Wednesday the country can buy "any quantity of wheat" it needs, whenever it needs to, adding Egypt had offers to import wheat from the United States, India, Kazakhstan and Russia.

"We have offers from the U.S, India, Kazakhstan and Russia to import wheat and we decide our needs based on our interests and we asked for a group of facilitations linked to method of payment, storage and the currency with which we will pay," Supply Minister Bassem Ouda said after a cabinet meeting on Wednesday. (Reporting by Shaimaa Fayed; editing by David Holmes and Keiron Henderson)