* Traders not afraid political change will impact wheat buy
* Regardless of leadership changes, country needs wheat
* Egypt draws down stocks of international wheat
By Sarah McFarlane
CAIRO, July 4 Egypt's first deal on the
international wheat market after a long absence is expected to
complete even after the army ousted the country's first
democratically elected president earlier this week, traders said
on Thursday.
Egypt's armed forces overthrew Islamist President Mohamed
Mursi on Wednesday, after the armed forces chief General Abdel
Fattah al-Sisi said Mursi had failed to meet protesters demands
for national unity.
Only a day earlier the government had announced its first
purchase on the world wheat market since February, its longest
absence from the international market in years.
The supply of subsidised bread to the Egyptian population is
seen as vital to keeping the peace. No Egyptian leader can
afford to disrupt the nation's bakeries which churn out the
subsidised saucer-sized flat loaves which are a staple for many
Egyptian families struggling to make ends meet.
"I don't believe traders are afraid of the political
situation because Egypt needs wheat more than ever before," said
a grain trader who supplies Egypt's government.
In recent months Egypt has relied on drawing down stocks of
international wheat and maximising local wheat usage for the
flour needed for its bread programme - which needs a blend due
to the low gluten content of Egyptian wheat - as a currency
crisis has hindered its ability to buy on the world market.
Ahead of the dramatic political events, Egypt's state grain
buying agency, the General Authority for Supply Commodities
(GASC), purchased 180,000 tonnes of Romanian and Ukrainian wheat
for August shipment.
"There's no risk that the Egyptian government won't find
GASC the money, won't open letters of credit on time," said a
trader.
"Can you imagine if they don't buy wheat in August, there
will be no wheat left."
Millers and bakers in the world's largest wheat importing
nation say stocks of imported international wheat have sunk to
levels that could reduce the availability of the flour they need
to produce bread of an acceptable quality.
Last week the government said it has 3.613 million tonnes of
stockpiled wheat, enough to last until Nov. 17, but it declined
to give a breakdown on how much international wheat was left in
government stocks.
POLITICAL UPHEAVAL
Egypt has suffered from political turmoil since the Arab
Spring revolutions saw the military-backed regime led by Hosni
Mubarak toppled in 2011.
The dramatic removal of Egypt's first elected leader Mohamed
Mursi marked another twist in the upheaval that has gripped the
Arab world's most populous country in the last two years.
Egypt typically imports around 10 million tonnes of wheat a
year, split roughly equally between government and private
purchases, but in 2012/13 imports fell to around 8.5 million
tonnes according to U.S. Department of Agriculture data.
The USDA forecasts imports to rise slightly to 9 million
tonnes in 2013/14.
Andrei Sizov Jr., managing director of the SovEcon
consultancy, told Reuters: "As per volumes, guess they (Egypt)
remain around 9 million tonnes no matter who runs the cabinet,
there is no other way to feed the population."
Supplies to Egypt account for about 25-35 percent of
Russia's annual wheat exports, he added.
Major suppliers of wheat to Egypt include Russia, Ukraine,
Romania, France, Kazakhstan, the U.S. and Canada.
Earlier this year Mursi failed to secure grain and a loan
from Russia to help ease a deepening economic crisis, while
France said it had also received a formal request from Egypt for
free grain storage and far easier payment terms for
imports.
"Whether it's being led by Mubarak, Mursi or the military,
Egypt will do everything to secure the wheat supply for their
people, they cannot gamble it," said a trader.
(Additional reporting by Polina Devitt and Pavel Polityuk;
Editing by Veronica Brown and David Evans)