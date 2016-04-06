(Adds background)
CAIRO, April 6 Egypt has banned the trading of
imported wheat inside the country, Supply Minister Khaled Hanafi
said on Wednesday, a move which could reduce smuggling of the
grain that cost the country hundreds of millions of dollars last
year.
Egypt, the world's largest wheat importer, annually fixes a
local procurement price for Egyptian wheat that is above global
prices in an attempt to encourage farmers to grow the crop.
As Reuters detailed in a special report in March, the higher
local price led to record smuggling last year of cheap foreign
wheat passed off as local crop. The wide scale fraud cost Egypt
nearly 2 billion Egyptian pounds in public funds ($225 million).
Those caught trading imported wheat domestically will be
subject to a jail sentence of six months to one year and a fine
of 500 to 1,000 Egyptian pounds ($56-$113), the statement said.
Egypt's wheat harvest begins in April and runs through July.
Last year the government said it procured a record 5.3 million
tonnes of the grain, up from 3.7 million tonnes the year before.
Industry sources say that roughly 2 million tonnes of last
year's procurement actually came from abroad.
($1 = 8.8799 Egyptian pounds)
(Reporting by Eric Knecht; Editing by Mark Potter)