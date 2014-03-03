BRIEF-HotLand to merge with wholly owned subsidiary
* Says it plans to merge with a wholly owned subsidiary, which is engaged in sale of sweets and operation of catering shop
CAIRO, March 3 Egypt's new supplies minister said its wheat stocks were enough to last until June after it had imported 4.5 million tonnes since July.
Khaled Hanafi, who was appointed last week, also said at a press conference in Cairo on Monday that Egypt aimed to cut its spending on wheat imports after finding solutions for its subsidised bread programme.
Egypt, which buys around 10 million tonnes of wheat a year from abroad, has struggled to cut spending on the programme, which provides loaves of bread to Egyptian at a cost of one U.S. cent each.
"We will work on lowering the wheat import bill after finding solutions to ration the bread subsidies," Hanafi said. "I am currently working on a new system to subsidise the citizen who buys the bread."
Egypt uses a combination of local and imported wheat to produce subsidised bread, which costs the government around 21 billion Egyptian pounds ($3 billion) a year. ($1 = 6.9607 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; writing by Asma Alsharif; editing by Jane Baird)
* Says it plans to merge with a wholly owned subsidiary, which is engaged in sale of sweets and operation of catering shop
COPENHAGEN, April 20 Denmark's consumer confidence index rose to 7.4 points in April from 6.2 points in March, the statistics office said on Thursday. April 2017 Poll March 2017 FY 2016 Consumer confidence 7.4 6.8 6.2 3.1 The monthly survey asks a cross section of Denmark's population its views on current personal and national economic trends, along with consumer intentions for the coming months. The respondent