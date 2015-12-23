* Change in payment terms gives agency more time to pay
exporters
* Traders say shortage of foreign currency behind change
* Old tender terms meant more immediate payment
By Maha El Dahan
ABU DHABI, Dec 23 Egypt's General Authority for
Supply Commodities (GASC), said that it has changed the terms of
payment for wheat purchased in its tenders, a move that may give
the state-grain buyer more time to pay amid an acute shortage of
foreign currency.
"The letters of credit can now be opened up to 180 days
after signing the contract," Mamdouh Abdel Fattah, GASC's vice
chairman said on Wednesday. There had been no ability to defer
payment before.
"This basically means GASC is giving itself more time to
pay," one Cairo-based trader said. "It could lead to a rise in
the prices offered to GASC today," he said.
Abdel Fattah declined to give a reason for the change, but
traders said that it was prompted by the country's worsening
currency crisis.
Egypt's 2011 uprising drove away tourists and foreign
investors, starving it of hard currency it needs to pay for
imports of everything from food to gasoline to raw materials.
Foreign currency reserves have halved to $16.4 billion since
then.
"This is due to the tightness in dollars," one Cairo-based
trader said.
When state tenders are awarded the firm selling the
commodity asks for a letter of credit from one of Egypt's
state-owned banks, which is then confirmed with its own bank.
Some traders have said they experience delays receiving
letters of credit for the goods they supply to state buyers.
Egypt, one of the world's largest wheat importers, imports
around 10 million tonnes of the grain each year to feed its
population of 90 million.
Egypt's central bank tightened trade financing regulations
on Tuesday to ease the foreign exchange shortage.
