* Agriculture quarantine body out of line with ministerial
policy
* Supplier conducted independent tests to prove ergot was
within limits
* Egypt having difficulty importing wheat amid confusion
(Adds details, quotes)
By Maha El Dahan
ABU DHABI, Feb 16 Egypt's agricultural
quarantine authority has rejected a shipment of Canadian wheat,
saying it contained traces of the fungus ergot, a trade source
said and official documents obtained by Reuters showed.
The move by the quarantine authority is the latest in a
series of rejections, which have caused serious concerns over
Egypt's tough new quality rules and disrupted the country's
massive wheat imports.
The first alarm was raised when a 63,000-tonne wheat
shipment arrived in Egypt from France in December.
Traces of the ergot fungus were found in the wheat supplied
by Bunge, and even though they were within permissible
limits stipulated by the country's main state wheat buyer, the
agriculture ministry warned that any level of the common fungus
would be flatly rejected.
Bunge has since launched legal proceedings against Egypt.
Now, the vessel carrying Canadian wheat, which is at an
Alexandria port, has been rejected twice by the agricultural
quarantine authority also on ergot concerns. The second letter
of rejection issued in February stated that the wheat contained
ergot but did not give a percent.
Egypt, the world's largest wheat importer, has been facing
difficulties purchasing the grain in its import tenders since
the Bunge shipment rejection as suppliers have refrained from
making offers or added risk premiums to prices.
Egypt's supply ministry, which includes the state grain
buyer GASC, has usually permitted a 0.05 percent level of ergot
in imports but the agricultural quarantine authority has
insisted on a zero tolerance policy.
In a bid to win back confidence, the ministries of supply
and agriculture held a joint press conference on Feb. 7 assuring
suppliers their wheat shipments can contain up to 0.05 percent
of ergot, a common global standard GASC traditionally used in
its import tender specifications.
But the Feb. 8 date of the second rejection for the Canadian
wheat cargo shows the quarantine authority was out of step with
this policy.
"The second rejection letter came one day after the press
conference was held by the ministry of supply and the ministry
of agriculture," the trade source said.
After the initial rejection, the supplier conducted three
independent ergot tests on samples, which clearly show the ergot
level well below 0.05 percent yet a second rejection was issued.
"A final rejection is expected to be issued next week," the
source said.
Egypt's agricultural quarantine authority has started
applying stricter measures to other commodities as well.
On Monday, trade sources told Reuters four soybean shipments
were rejected in Egypt due to the presence of ambrosia seeds.
Saad Moussa, the head of the central administration of the
quarantine authority, has declined to talk to Reuters since
making exclusive comments on Jan. 6 about his zero tolerance
policy towards ergot.
(Reporting by Maha El Dahan; editing by Adrian Croft and David
Evans)