* Health ministry third body to switch to zero in past weeks
* Traders say new decision cements policy reversal
* Heightened inspections at ports of origin
By Maha El Dahan and Eric Knecht
ABU DHABI/CAIRO, Sept 5 Egypt's health ministry
banned wheat with any ergot fungus on Monday, a decision traders
said signals the zero tolerance policy that wreaked havoc on the
country's grain purchases earlier this year is back to stay.
The decree, seen by Reuters, brings the ministry in line
with an agriculture ministry decree issued last week reinstating
the ergot ban, a policy that previously hampered the world's
largest wheat buyer's ability to import grain.
The health ministry's decision is the latest in a back and
forth battle over the highly contentious wheat import regulation
that has halted state grain tenders, raised prices, and been the
subject of debate between and within ministries that have often
advocated policies at odds with one another.
Ergot, a common grains fungus that can cause hallucinations
in large amounts, is considered harmless in low quantities and
more common international standards allow a 0.05 percent
tolerance level.
Traders, who say it is nearly impossible to guarantee zero
ergot, said Monday's decree was significant as it brings all
three ministries that oversee the policy - supply, health and
agriculture - in line for the first time and leaves little room
for the state grain buyer to relax the rules if need be.
"It's almost impossible now to change the decree, it's like
they want to force the zero ergot and think that everyone should
abide by it," one Cairo-based trader said.
FULL CIRCLE
When Egypt's agriculture quarantine authority began
rejecting shipments containing trace levels of ergot last year,
it was the lone advocate of a stringent zero tolerance policy,
on the margins of a debate over quality control.
At the time, the quarantine authority's own ministry, the
agriculture ministry, publicly claimed to follow the tolerance
level of up to 0.05 percent.
In recent weeks, however, and following an agriculture
ministry-led study that concluded ergot could pose a threat to
plant life, the quarantine's strict position has been formally
adopted by every major institution overseeing the ergot rules.
The impact on imports is already being seen. Last week, at
the first tender state grain buyer GASC (General Authority for
Supply Commodities) has held with zero ergot stipulated in its
tender booklet, only one supplier made an offer.
GASC was forced to cancel the tender, underscoring the
difficulty the country may face sustaining a massive bread
subsidy programme while also demanding standards suppliers say
are unattainable.
Traders said the health ministry decree will now make it
harder for GASC, a long time proponent of the more tolerant 0.05
standard, to ease the rules should it continue to face low
turnout at tenders.
"GASC used to base their 0.05 percent policy on the basis of
the health ministry's position, so now that they've changed that
it means the decision is likely final," another Cairo trader
said.
Egypt's agricultural quarantine authority has argued that
even trace amounts of ergot can contaminate plant life and give
the fungus a foothold to flourish where it does not exist now.
The unified stance on ergot also comes amid what traders
have said are heightened inspection measures at ports of origin
in recent weeks, implemented to guarantee zero ergot.
Traders say the measures, which include re-inspecting and
replacing wheat suspected of containing even single grains
infected with ergot, have held up shipments at ports and added
to the cost of doing business with Egypt.
"Everything is a mess in Egypt and in the ports of Constanta
and Novorossiysk," said one trader, referring to wheat shipments
that have been held up in Romania and Russia.
For a timeline detailing Egypt's on again off again
relationship with ergot click here.
(Additional reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg; editing by
Susan Thomas and David Clarke)