ABU DHABI, March 4 Egypt's Agriculture Ministry
said on Friday it would continue to send experts to inspect
government wheat purchases at ports of origin.
Sources had told Reuters on Thursday that the agricultural
quarantine authority was considering halting inspections abroad.
"The central administration of the agriculture quarantine
will continue to send inspectors and experts to inspect imported
wheat cargoes," a statement by the ministry said.
The agriculture ministry also said in its statement it had
agreed with the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation
(FAO) to urgently send an expert to discuss the ergot fungus
with all those concerned.
(Reporting By Maha El Dahan; Editing by Susan Fenton)