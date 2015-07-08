By Shadi Bushra
ALEXANDRIA, Egypt, July 8 A move to store
Egypt's wheat in state-of-the-art warehouses monitored by a
control centre in Cairo could end losses from theft and waste,
cutting its $3 billion bread subsidy bill, an executive at the
U.S. firm designing the project said.
By automating and centralising monitoring and access the new
system is designed to save Egypt, the world's top wheat
importer, $200 million annually. Theft is rampant at open-air
sites, contributing to post-harvest losses estimated at 40
percent.
"Just bringing the wheat indoors and putting a roof over it
drastically reduces how much wheat is spoiled," said Peter
Blumberg, vice-president at Blumberg Grain.
"Much of the new technology here helps to monitor it once
it's already inside and safe from pests and the elements."
Blumberg Grain, a family-owned food storage firm based in
Florida, signed a $28 million contract with Egypt last December
to modernise storage at 93 sites.
Three warehouses were completed last month and the rest
should be ready for next spring's harvest, Blumberg said.
At the inaugural storage site in Alexandria, Blumberg showed
how the new equipment feeds data to a "command centre" in Cairo,
allowing the ministry of supply to monitor the site.
Farmers will weigh their wheat on a machine that processes
it before the wheat is weighed again by another one and stored
in the warehouse.
The farmer receives a paper receipt, while a digital copy is
automatically sent to the command centre, leaving little room
for human error or fraud, Blumberg said.
In the current system wheat is stored in the open-air
protected by just barbed wire. Farmers say those sites are
exploited by corrupt officials and smugglers.
"There's no problem with storage at ports like Alexandria,
but if the government can monitor what's going on in places the
ministry of supply never visits, that would be a significant
improvement," one trader said.
