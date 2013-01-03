CAIRO Jan 3 Egypt's state wheat buyer said on
Thursday it had purchased enough supplies from local and
international sources to last until June 17 and expects to get
an additional 5.5 months' of stocks from increased local wheat
supplies.
Asked how much Egypt had built to date in strategic stocks,
Nomani Nomani, vice chairman of the General Authority for Supply
Commodities (GASC), said: "I have enough to last till June 17".
GASC said it expects its wheat supplies from the local market
to increase to 4 million tonnes this year from 3.7 million last
year, but added that it would continue to monitor the
international market for competitive prices.
"GASC is still monitoring international markets and
supplying needs of imported wheats and oils. When prices are
suitable, GASC will get the imported amounts that supplement
local commodities," Nomani said.
(Reporting by Shaimaa Fayed; Editing by Alison Birrane)