Light aircraft crashes in Bosnia, five dead - police
SARAJEVO, May 13 Five people, including three children, were killed in Bosnia on Saturday when a light aircraft they were travelling in crashed near the southern town of Mostar, police said.
ABU DHABI/HAMBURG Aug 31 Egypt's state grain buyer GASC said it cancelled a purchase tender for wheat on Wednesday after receiving only one offer.
Suppliers shunned GASC earlier on Wednesday after it changed its specifications, asking for wheat free of ergot with only Venus presenting an offer for Ukranian wheat.
(Reporting By Maha El Dahan, Michael Hogan and Eric Knecht)
SARAJEVO, May 13 Five people, including three children, were killed in Bosnia on Saturday when a light aircraft they were travelling in crashed near the southern town of Mostar, police said.
SEOUL, May 13 A senior North Korean diplomat who handles relations with the United States said on Saturday that Pyongyang would have dialogue with the U.S. administration if conditions were right, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported.