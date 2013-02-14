CAIRO Feb 14 Egyptian authorities appealed on
Thursday against a court order banning the video file-sharing
site YouTube for a month over an amateur video that denigrates
the Prophet Mohammad, saying the ruling was unenforceable.
"The National Telecommunication Regulatory Authority has
presented an appeal to halt implementation of the verdict," said
a statement from the Ministry of Communications and Information
Technology.
Egypt's administrative court ordered the ministries of
communication and investment to block YouTube, owned by Google
, inside the country because it had carried the film
"Innocence of Muslims", said the state news agency MENA.
The low-budget 13-minute video, billed as a film trailer and
made in California with private funding, provoked a wave of
anti-American unrest in Egypt, Libya and dozens of other Muslim
countries in September.
The video depicts the Prophet as a fool and a sexual
deviant. For most Muslims, any portrayal of the Prophet is
considered blasphemous.
A statement issued after talks between ministry officials
and the telecoms regulator said it was technically impossible to
shut down YouTube in Egypt without affecting Google's Internet
search engine, incurring potentially huge costs and job losses.
"The government cannot carry out the contents of the verdict
within Egypt's borders," the statement said. The only step the
authorities could take was to block the offending film within
Egypt, which had already been done.
Only the United States had the capability to shut down
YouTube, it said.
"Blocking YouTube would affect the search engine of Google,
of which Egypt is the second biggest user in the Middle East,"
the statement said. This would cause losses to the economy of up
to hundreds of millions of Egyptian pounds (tens of millions of
dollars) and affect thousands of jobs, it added.
In a statement, Google said it had created a simple
mechanism for legal authorities to request the blocking of
content viewed as illegal.