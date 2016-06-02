CAIRO, June 2 The search zone for the crashed EgyptAir flight recorders has been narrowed to 2 kilometres from 5 kilometres after a vessel picked up a signal from one of the black boxes, a source on the investigation committee said on Thursday.

The source denied French media reports claiming the EgyptAir plane had emitted a series of warnings during flights that took off in the 24 hours preceding the crash. (Reporting by Lin Noueihed; Writing by Eric Knecht; Editing by Hugh Lawson)