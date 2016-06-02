BRIEF-Savanna Energy Services announces Q1 loss per share C$0.17
* Savanna Energy Services Corp. announces first quarter 2017 results and temporary waiver amendment and extension from syndicated credit facility lenders
CAIRO, June 2 The search zone for the crashed EgyptAir flight recorders has been narrowed to 2 kilometres from 5 kilometres after a vessel picked up a signal from one of the black boxes, a source on the investigation committee said on Thursday.
The source denied French media reports claiming the EgyptAir plane had emitted a series of warnings during flights that took off in the 24 hours preceding the crash. (Reporting by Lin Noueihed; Writing by Eric Knecht; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
* Savanna Energy Services Corp. announces first quarter 2017 results and temporary waiver amendment and extension from syndicated credit facility lenders
NEW YORK, May 12 As the strongest earnings season since 2011 draws to a close, and with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite hovering near record highs, the biggest concern for some market analysts is, well, the lack of concern.