Passengers disembark from the incoming EgyptAir plane assuring the following flight from Paris to Cairo, after flight MS804 disappeared from radar, at Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris, France, May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

CAIRO Egypt's aviation minister said that a terrorist attack was more likely to have taken down the missing EgyptAir aircraft early Thursday morning than a technical failure.

There were no known security concerns about passengers aboard the missing plane but further checks are underway, he told a news conference.

The minister said however that it was still too early to draw any conclusions as to the cause of the plane's disappearance.

(Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Writing by Eric Knecht; Editing by Lin Noueihed)