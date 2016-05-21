CAIRO May 21 Egyptian investigators looking
into the crash of an EgyptAir jet in the Mediterranean said on
Saturday they were analysing data including signals sent from
the aircraft, but it was too soon to reach any conclusions.
They said in a statement they were assessing material from
air traffic control, aircraft and crew documents, and aircraft
data management systems AIRMAN and ACARS, which download
maintenance and fault data to an airline operator.
"It is far too early to make judgments or decisions on a
single source of information such as the ACARS messages, which
are signals or indicators that may have different causes (and)
thus require further analysis," the statement said.
(Reporting by Dominic Evans; Editing by Kevin Liffey)