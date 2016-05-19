ROME May 19 A meeting of Europe's leftist
leaders, including French President Francois Hollande, has been
cancelled after an EgyptAir jet vanished over the Mediterranean,
Italian officials said on Thursday.
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, who had been due to
host Friday's gathering in Rome, talked to Hollande earlier in
the day, and decided to put off the gathering until a later
date, his office said in a statement.
The EgyptAir plane was carrying 66 passengers and crew from
Paris to Cairo when it disappeared from radar after swerving in
mid-air and plunging from cruising height.
The Rome meeting of the Party of European Socialists (PES)
had been due to discuss migration and the forthcoming British
referendum on EU membership. Besides Renzi and Hollande, the
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, Czech Prime Minister
Bohuslav Sobotka, Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa and
Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven had all been due to attend.
(Reporting by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Toby Chopra)