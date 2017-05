A picture of Medhat Michel, on the left, and a picture of Waguih Mourise, two of the Christian victims of the crashed EgyptAir flight MS804, are seen during an absentee funeral mass at the main Cathedral in Cairo, Egypt, May 22, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Relatives of the Christian victims of the crashed EgyptAir flight MS804 attend an absentee funeral mass at the main Cathedral in Cairo, Egypt, May 22, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Relatives of the Christian victims of the crashed EgyptAir flight MS804 attend an absentee funeral mass at the main Cathedral in Cairo, Egypt, May 22, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

A life jacket, part of recovered debris of the EgyptAir jet that crashed in the Mediterranean Sea, is seen in this still image taken from video on May 21, 2016. Egyptian Military/Handout via Reuters TV

Recovered debris of the EgyptAir jet that crashed in the Mediterranean Sea is seen in this handout image released May 21, 2016 by Egypt's military. Egyptian Military/Handout via Reuter

CAIRO Egypt's head of forensics denied reports that an initial examination of human remains belonging to victims aboard the EgyptAir jet that crashed in the Mediterranean pointed towards an explosion, state news agency MENA said on Tuesday.

"Everything published about this matter is completely false, and mere assumptions that did not come from the Forensics Authority," MENA quoted Hesham Abdelhamid as saying in a statement.

(Reporting by Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Dominic Evans)