PARIS May 19 France is ruling nothing out as to
why an EgyptAir plane went missing after leaving Paris for
Cairo, Prime Minister Manuel Valls said on Thursday.
As he spoke on RTL radio, an official at President Francois
Hollande's office said the French leader had just spoken to his
Egyptian counterpart and that both sides would cooperate closely
on the case.
Valls and the official at Hollande's office were speaking as
news was emerging that an Egyptian plane that left Paris for
Cairo had gone missing with 15 French people among more than 50
passengers aboard according to Egyptian officials.
"We are in close contact with the Egyptian authorities, both
civil and military. The Egyptian authorities have already sent
air reconnaissance teams to the site, and France is ready to
help with the search if the Egyptian authorities ask, of
course," Valls told RTL radio.
"At this stage, no theory can be ruled out regarding the
causes of the disappearance," Valls said, adding that available
information suggested several French citizens were on the
flight.
