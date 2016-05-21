PARIS May 21 An EgyptAir jet sent a series of
error messages indicating that smoke had been detected on board
before crashing into the Mediterranean on Thursday, France's BEA
air accident investigation agency said on Saturday, confirming
media reports.
"These messages do not allow in any way to say what may have
caused smoke or fire on board the aircraft," a spokesman for the
agency said.
He added that the priority now was to find the two flight
recorders, containing cockpit voice recordings and data
readings, from the Airbus A320 which vanished from radar with 66
people on board.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Sybille de La Hamaide/Mark
Heinrich)