PARIS May 21 An EgyptAir jet sent a burst of
error messages indicating that smoke had been detected on board
before crashing into the Mediterranean on Thursday, France's BEA
air accident investigation agency said on Saturday, confirming
media reports.
"These messages do not allow in any way to say what may have
caused smoke or fire on board the aircraft," a spokesman for the
agency said, adding that the messages indicated that smoke been
detected towards the front of the cabin.
He said the priority now was to find the aircraft and its
two flight recorders containing cockpit voice recordings and
data readings. The Airbus A320 vanished from radar on its way to
Cairo from Paris with 66 people on board.
The flight data was sent through an automatic system called
the Aircraft Communications Addressing and Reporting System
(ACARS), which routinely downloads maintenance and fault data to
the airline operating the aircraft.
Aviation website Aviation Herald published a burst of seven
messages broadcast over the space of three minutes. These
included alarms about smoke in the lavatory as well as the
aircraft's avionics area, which sits under the cockpit.
While suggesting a possible fire, the relatively short
sequence of data gives no insight into pilot efforts to control
the aircraft, nor does it show whether it fell in one piece or
disintegrated in mid-air, two aviation safety experts said.
The BEA is assisting an official investigation into the
crash, which has been launched by Egypt's air crash
investigation authority.
