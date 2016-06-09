PARIS, June 9 A second ship with specialist
search equipment will join the hunt for the 'black box' flight
recorders and wreckage of a crashed EgyptAir jet on Friday, the
head of France's air accident investigation safety agency said
on Thursday.
A French naval supply vessel picked up a signal from one of
the two recorders on June 1, and Egypt has chartered a second
vessel operated by Mauritius-based Deep Ocean Search, equipped
with a suitable sonar and an underwater vehicle.
Remi Jouty, director of the BEA air accident agency which is
advising Egypt on the underwater search, said the first ship
continued to pick up locator signals from the first recorder,
whose location had been narrowed to a radius of 1-2 kilometers.
Pending the search for the two flight recorders, one for
cockpit voice recorders and one for data, the Egyptian-led probe
is still "very far" from understanding why Flight 804 crashed
into the Mediterranean on May 19, killing all 66 people on
board, Jouty told a group of aviation journalists in Paris.
