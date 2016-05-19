ATHENS May 19 Greece will scale back search and
rescue assets deployed to find a missing EgyptAir airliner after
objects thought to be from the aircraft were found in waters
under Egyptian jurisdiction, two Greek government sources said
on Thursday.
Greece had deployed a frigate and air assets to the area
south of the island of Karpathos after the airliner with 66
people on board dropped off radars overnight in Egyptian
airspace minutes after leaving Greek airspace. A transport
aircraft would remain in the area.
Pieces of plastic and two lifejackets were found in the sea
area about 230 miles (370 km) south of Crete. It was all found
in waters under Egyptian jurisdiction, a Greek defence source
said.
Greek authorities earlier reported the aircraft took a sharp
90 degree turn left, and then spun 360 degrees in the opposite
direction as it plunged from cruising altitude of 37,000 feet to
15,000 feet before disappearing off radars.
(Reporting By Michele Kambas and Renee Maltezou editing by
Philippa Fletcher)