ATHENS May 20 Egyptian authorities found
luggage, a seat and a body part during the search for an
EgyptAir jet which plunged into the Mediterranean, Greece's
defence minister said on Friday.
"A short while ago we were briefed by the Egyptian
authorities ... on the discovery of a body part, a seat and
baggage just south of where the aircraft signal was lost,"
Defence Minister Panos Kammenos told reporters in Athens.
The flight with 66 people on board vanished minutes after
leaving Greek for Egyptian airspace on Thursday morning.
Kammenos said Greece could not speculate on the reasons the
aircraft crashed. He reiterated that Greek radars picked up
sharp swings in its trajectory as it plunged from a cruising
altitude to 15,000 feet, then vanishing from radars.
