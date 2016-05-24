ATHENS May 24 Greece will start dispatching key data of the EgyptAir crash to Egyptian authorities on Wednesday, including data of the airliner as it flew through Greek airspace moments before disappearing, a source close to the probe said on Tuesday.

"We will start sending the main data from tomorrow, including the radar tracking and the conversations with controllers," one source who requested anonymity told Reuters.

That source, and a second defence ministry official said Greece stuck by its account that the plane had lurched violently in mid-air before it disappeared from radar screens. Egyptian authorities said they did not see the plane swerve and lose altitude before it vanished from their radars. (Reporting By Lefteris Papadimas)