ATHENS May 24 Greece will start dispatching key
information on the EgyptAir crash to Egyptian authorities on
Wednesday, including data from the airliner as it flew through
Greek airspace moments before disappearing, a source close to
the probe said on Tuesday.
"We will start sending the main data from tomorrow,
including the radar tracking and the conversation with
controllers," one source who requested anonymity told Reuters.
Sixty-six people are thought to have died when the EgyptAir
Airbus plunged into the Mediterranean 290 km north of Alexandria
on a Paris to Cairo flight on May 19. The aircraft dropped off
radars 10 minutes after leaving Greek airspace and entering
Egyptian airspace.
The source close to the probe, and a second defence ministry
official, said Greece stuck by its account that the plane had
lurched violently in mid-air before it disappeared from radar
screens. There has already been an exchange of information with
Egypt, the sources said.
Egyptian authorities said they did not see the plane swerve
and lose altitude before it vanished from their radars.
Greek Defence Minister Panos Kammenos last week said the
aircraft took a sudden 90 degree turn, before flipping 360
degrees in the opposite direction and plunging from a cruising
altitude of 37,000 feet to 15,000 feet, then vanishing.
"The picture we have off our radars is what the minister
announced...we insist on that," the defence official said.
The plane and its black box recorders, which could explain
what brought down the aircraft, have not yet been detected.
Egyptian officials have said it is too early to draw any
conclusions on what may have caused the crash.
Asked about widespread speculation of an explosion, the
source close to the probe said: "To be honest, I'm not an expert
on this issue...the aircraft debris is too small in number for
us to say why the plane crashed."
