ATHENS May 19 An EgyptAir airliner which went
missing on Thursday morning had made 'sudden swerves' mid-air
and plunged before dropping off radars in the southern
Mediterranean, Greece's defence minister said.
"At 3.39am the course of the aircraft was south and
south-east of Kassos and Karpathos (islands)..immediately after
it entered Cairo FIR and made swerves and a descent I describe;
90 degrees left and then 360 degrees to the right," Defence
Minister Panos Kammenos told a news conference.
Greek authorities had mounted a search in the area south of
the island of Karpathos without result so far, he said.
