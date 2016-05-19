(Adds detail)
ATHENS May 19 An EgyptAir airliner which went
missing on Thursday morning made 'sudden swerves' in mid-air and
plunged before dropping off radars in the southern
Mediterranean, Greek defence minister Panos Kammenos said.
The EgyptAir flight with 66 people on board dropped off
radars over the Mediterranean sea about 280 miles off the coast
of Egypt. It had been flying from Paris to Cairo.
Greek authorities have mounted a search in the area south of
the island of Karpathos without result so far, Kammenos said.
"At 3.39am (0039 GMT) the course of the aircraft was south
and south-east of Kassos and Karpathos (islands)," he told a
news conference. "Immediately after, it entered Cairo FIR
(flight information region) and made swerves and a descent I
describe; 90 degrees left and then 360 degrees to the right."
The Airbus plunged from 37,000 feet to 15,000 feet before
vanishing from radar, he added.
Officials with the airline and the Egyptian civil aviation
department told Reuters earlier they believed the jet had
crashed into the Mediterranean between Greece and Egypt.
