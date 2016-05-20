* Airbus A320 was carrying 56 passengers, 10 crew
* Greek calls to jet went unanswered before handover
* Too early to rule out any cause, including terrorism -
Egypt
* 30 Egyptians, 15 French, 10 other nationalities aboard
By Lin Noueihed and George Georgiopoulos
CAIRO/ATHENS, May 19 An EgyptAir jet carrying 66
passengers and crew from Paris to Cairo disappeared from radar
over the Mediterranean on Thursday in a crash that Egypt said
may have been caused by a terrorist attack.
Egyptian Prime Minister Sherif Ismail said it was too early
to rule out any explanation for the crash, including an attack
like the one blamed for bringing down a Russian airliner over
Egypt's Sinai Peninsula last year. The country's aviation
minister said a terrorist attack was more likely than a
technical failure.
The Egyptian civil aviation ministry initially said Greek
authorities had found "floating material" and life jackets
likely to be from the plane, an Airbus A320.
However, late on Thursday EgyptAir Vice President Ahmed Adel
told CNN that the wreckage had not been found.
"We stand corrected on finding the wreckage because what we
identified is not a part of our plane. So the search and rescue
is still going on," Adel said.
Greek defence sources told Reuters the material was
discovered in the sea 230 miles (370 km) south of the island of
Crete.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi ordered the civil
aviation ministry, the army's search and rescue centre, the
navy, and the air force to take all necessary measures to locate
debris from the aircraft.
In a statement issued by his office, Sisi also ordered an
investigative committee formed by the civil aviation ministry to
immediately start investigating the causes of the plane's
disappearance.
Officials from multiple U.S. agencies told Reuters that a
U.S. review of satellite imagery so far had not produced any
signs of an explosion aboard the EgyptAir flight.
The U.S. officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to
discuss intelligence matters, said the conclusion was the result
of a preliminary examination of imagery and cautioned against
media reports suggesting the United States believed a bomb was
responsible for the crash.
They said the United States has not ruled out any possible
causes for the crash, including mechanical failure, terrorism or
a deliberate act by the pilot or crew.
Amid uncertainty about what downed the plane, Los Angeles
International Airport became the first major U.S. air
transportation hub to say it was stepping up security measures.
"In light of the disappearance of EgyptAir Flight MS804, we
have heightened our security posture and enhanced our
counter-terrorism security measures," the Los Angeles Airport
Police said in a statement.
Greece had deployed aircraft and a frigate to search for the
missing plane. Egypt said it would lead the investigation and
France would participate. Paris said three investigators would
arrive in Egypt on Thursday evening.
In Washington, President Barack Obama received a briefing on
the disappearance from his adviser for homeland security and
counterterrorism, the White House said. A White House spokesman
said it was too early to know the cause of the crash and offered
condolences.
Greek Defence Minister Panos Kammenos said the Airbus
swerved 90 degrees to the left, spun through 360 degrees to the
right and plunged from 37,000 feet to 15,000 before vanishing
from Greek radar screens.
According to Greece's civil aviation chief, calls from Greek
air traffic controllers to flight MS804 went unanswered just
before it left Greek airspace, and it disappeared from radar
screens soon afterwards.
There was no official indication of a possible cause,
whether technical failure, human error or sabotage.
Ultra-hardline Islamists have targeted airports, airliners and
tourist sites in Europe, Egypt, Tunisia and other Middle Eastern
countries over the past few years.
Asked if he could rule out terrorist involvement, the
Egyptian premier told reporters: "We cannot exclude anything at
this time or confirm anything. All the search operations must be
concluded so we can know the cause."
French President Francois Hollande also said the cause was
unknown. "No hypothesis can be ruled out, nor can any be
favoured over another."
The aircraft was carrying 56 passengers, including one child
and two infants, and 10 crew, EgyptAir said. They included 30
Egyptian and 15 French nationals, along with citizens of 10
other countries.
The Canadian government said on Thursday two Canadian
citizens were aboard and Foreign Affairs Minister Stephane Dion
said Canadian officials were working with authorities to confirm
if any other Canadians were on the flight.
A man identified as an Australian-UK dual national was also
aboard, according to the Australian government.
The U.S. State Department said there was no indication that
American citizens were on board.
"LIVES ARE SO CHEAP"
At Cairo airport, a man sat on a brown leather couch crying
with his hands covering his face. "How long will Egypt live if
human lives are so cheap?" he said.
The mother of a flight attendant rushed out of the VIP hall
where families waited in tears. She said the last time her
daughter called her was Wednesday night. "They haven't told us
anything," she said.
Some relatives tried to beat up a photographer working for
EgyptAir who took several pictures of the families waiting in
the hall. Security officials intervened and escorted him out.
With its archaeological sites and Red Sea resorts, Egypt is
a traditional destination for Western tourists. But the industry
has been badly hit by the downing of a Russian Metrojet flight
last October, in which all 224 people on board were killed, as
well as by an Islamist insurgency and a string of bomb attacks.
A320s normally seat 150, which means the EgyptAir plane was
barely a third full.
Greek air traffic controllers spoke to the pilot as the jet
flew over the island of Kea, in what was thought to be the last
broadcast from the aircraft, and no problems were reported.
But just ahead of the handover to Egyptian controllers,
calls to the plane went unanswered.
"About seven miles before the aircraft entered the Cairo
airspace, Greek controllers tried to contact the pilot but he
was not responding," said Kostas Litzerakis, head of Greece's
civil aviation department. Shortly after exiting Greek airspace,
it disappeared from radars, he said.
In Paris, a police source said investigators were
interviewing officers who were on duty at Roissy airport on
Wednesday evening to find out whether they heard or saw anything
suspicious. "We are in the early stage here," the source said.
Airbus said the missing A320 was delivered to EgyptAir in
November 2003 and had operated about 48,000 flight hours. The
missing flight's pilot had clocked up to 6,275 hours of flying
experience, including 2,101 hours on the A320, while the first
officer had 2,766 hours, EgyptAir said.
Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the U.S. House Intelligence
Committee, said no conclusions could be drawn yet but terrorism
was a very possible cause.
"If terrorism was indeed the cause, it would reveal a whole
new level of vulnerability to aircraft - not only from those
flights originating in the Middle East, but to those departing
from the heart of Europe and with, at least in theory, far
better airport defences," he said.
Other countries offered to help in the investigation,
including the United States, where engine maker Pratt & Whitney
is based.
Russia and Western governments have said the Metrojet plane
that crashed on Oct. 31 was probably brought down by a bomb, and
the Islamic State militant group said it had smuggled an
explosive device on board.
That crash called into question Egypt's campaign to contain
Islamist violence. Militants have stepped up attacks on Egyptian
soldiers and police since Sisi, then serving as army chief,
toppled elected president Mohamed Mursi, an Islamist, in 2013
after mass protests against his rule.
In March, an EgyptAir plane flying from Alexandria to Cairo
was hijacked and forced to land in Cyprus by a man with what
authorities said was a fake suicide belt. He was arrested after
giving himself up.
EgyptAir has a fleet of 57 Airbus and Boeing jets, including
15 of the Airbus A320 family of aircraft, according to
airfleets.com.
