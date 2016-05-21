PARIS May 21 An EgyptAir jet sent a series of
signals indicating that smoke had been detected on board before
it crashed into the Mediterranean on Thursday, France's air
accident investigation agency said on Saturday.
A spokesman for the BEA agency said the signals did not
indicate what caused the smoke or fire on board the plane, which
plunged into the sea with 66 people on board as it was heading
from Paris to Cairo.
But they offered the first clues as to what unfolded in the
moments before the crash. One aviation source said that a fire
on board would likely have generated multiple warning signals,
while a sudden explosion may not have generated any.
Egypt said its navy had found human remains, wreckage and
the personal belongings of passengers floating in the
Mediterranean about 290 km (180 miles) north of Alexandria.
The army spokesman published pictures on Saturday on its
official Facebook page of the recovered items, which included
blue debris with EgyptAir markings, seat fabric with designs in
the airline's colours, and a yellow lifejacket.
Analysis of the debris is likely to be key to determining
what happened to the flight.
It was the third blow since October to Egypt's travel
industry, still reeling from political unrest following the 2011
uprising that ousted Hosni Mubarak.
A suspected Islamic State bombing brought down a Russian
airliner after it took off from Sharm el-Sheikh airport in late
October, killing all 224 people on board, and an EgyptAir plane
was hijacked in March by a man wearing a fake suicide belt.
"These messages do not allow in any way to say what may have
caused smoke or fire on board the aircraft," said a spokesman
for the French BEA agency, which is assisting an official
Egyptian investigation.
He added that the priority now was to find the two flight
recorders, containing cockpit voice recordings and data
readings, from the Airbus A320 which vanished from radar early
on Thursday.
The flight data was sent through an automatic system called
the Aircraft Communications Addressing and Reporting System
(ACARS), which routinely downloads maintenance and fault data to
the airline operating the aircraft.
Aviation website Aviation Herald published a burst of seven
messages broadcast over the space of three minutes. These
included alarms about smoke in the lavatory as well as the
aircraft's avionics area, which sits under the cockpit.
While suggesting a possible fire, the relatively short
sequence of data gives no insight into pilot efforts to control
the aircraft, nor does it show whether it fell in one piece or
disintegrated in mid-air, two aviation safety experts said.
The aircraft was carrying 56 passengers, including a child
and two infants, and 10 crew, EgyptAir said on Thursday. They
included 30 Egyptian and 15 French nationals, along with
citizens of 10 other countries.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault was due to meet
relatives of passengers in Paris on Saturday.
Egypt's navy, with help from French and other vessels, was
searching an area north of Alexandria, just south of where the
signal from the plane was lost early on Thursday.
EgyptAir Chairman Safwat Moslem told state television that
the radius of the search zone was 40 miles, giving an area of
5,000 square miles, but said it may be expanded.
A European satellite spotted a 2 km-long oil slick in the
Mediterranean, about 40 km southeast of the aircraft's last
known position, the European Space Agency said.
