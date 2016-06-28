(Adds quote, details, background)
CAIRO, June 28 Data files from crashed EgyptAir
flight MS804 were sent to Egypt on Tuesday after one of the
plane's black box flight recorders was repaired in France,
bringing investigators closer to explaining the doomed jet's
fate.
The Airbus A320 plunged into the eastern Mediterranean Sea
en route from Paris to Cairo on May 19 and all 66 people on
board were killed. The cause of the crash remains unknown.
The plane's Flight Data Recorder was repaired in
laboratories belonging to France's BEA aircraft accident
investigation agency late on Monday and the data files
transferred to Egypt on Tuesday, Egyptian investigators said.
"The data file was transferred to Cairo today for decoding,
validating and studying of data at the laboratories of the
central department for aircraft accidents at the Ministry of
Civil Aviation," Egypt's Aircraft Accident Investigation
committee said in a statement.
The process would take several days, the committee said, and
repairs on the plane's second black box, the Cockpit Voice
Recorder, started on Tuesday.
Damaged memory chips from the black boxes were flown to
France on Monday after Egyptian investigators had tried without
success to repair them. The chips should allow investigators to
begin transcribing and analysing the recordings and data which
may hold key insights into what caused the crash.
The plane is believed to have crashed in the deepest part of
the Mediterranean and the black boxes, recovered last week, were
badly damaged.
Debris from the jet was brought to Cairo airport on Monday,
where investigators will try to reassemble part of the
aircraft's frame in search of additional clues.
The Paris prosecutor's office opened a manslaughter
investigation on Monday but said it was not looking into
terrorism as a possible cause of the crash at this stage.
(Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)