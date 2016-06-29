CAIRO, June 29 Investigators have successfully
downloaded data from crashed EgyptAir flight MS804's Flight Data
Recorder and are validating over 1,200 parameters before the
analysis process, Egypt's investigation committee said on
Wednesday.
"Preliminary information shows that the entire flight is
recorded on the FDR," Egypt's Aircraft Accident Investigation
Committee said in a statement. "Recorded data is showing
consistency with ACARS messages of lavatory and avionics smoke."
Recovered wreckage from the jet's front section showed signs
of high temperature damage and soot, the committee said. The
Cockpit Voice Recorder is still in France being repaired.
(Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; editing by Andrew Roche)