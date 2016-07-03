WRAPUP 6-More disruptions feared from cyber attack; Microsoft slams govt secrecy
* 200,000 computers hit in 150 countries, threat rising -Europol
CAIRO, July 3 A search vessel contracted by the Egyptian government has recovered all previously mapped human remains under water at the crash site of EgyptAir flight MS804, Egypt's aircraft accident investigation committee said on Sunday.
The John Lethbridge, belonging to Mauritius-based Deep Ocean Search, headed to Alexandria port to hand over the remains to coroners and prosecution officials, the committee said in a statement.
The ship will return to the crash site to make further checks for any possible remains there, the statement said. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Richard Balmforth)
* 200,000 computers hit in 150 countries, threat rising -Europol
PARIS, May 14 French plane-maker Dassault Aviation SA sees a new sale contract for its Rafale fighter jet in 2018, Chief Executive Eric Trappier said in an interview with French regional newspaper Sud-Ouest on Sunday.