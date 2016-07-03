CAIRO, July 3 A search vessel contracted by the Egyptian government has recovered all previously mapped human remains under water at the crash site of EgyptAir flight MS804, Egypt's aircraft accident investigation committee said on Sunday.

The John Lethbridge, belonging to Mauritius-based Deep Ocean Search, headed to Alexandria port to hand over the remains to coroners and prosecution officials, the committee said in a statement.

The ship will return to the crash site to make further checks for any possible remains there, the statement said. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Richard Balmforth)