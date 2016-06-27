PARIS, June 27 The Paris prosecutor's office
said on Monday it was opening a manslaughter investigation into
the crashed EgyptAir flight MS804 which plunged into the
Mediterranean sea last month.
"The Paris prosecutor has opened today a full investigation
into involuntary homicide," the prosecutor's office told Reuters
in an SMS text message, referring to the Airbus A320 that went
down in the eastern Mediterranean.
Asked if the prosecutor was looking into terrorism at this
stage, an official said: "No".
The cause of the crash remains unknown. On Monday, damaged
memory chips from the black boxes of the jet were flown to
France for repairs, a source on the investigation committee
said.
