CAIRO May 23 Egypt's Public Prosecutor asked
his French counterpart to hand over data related to the crashed
EgyptAir plane during its stay at Charles de Gaulle airport and
until it left French airspace, his office said in a statement on
Monday.
Nabil Sadek was requesting documents, audio and video
records.
He also asked Greek authorities to hand over transcripts of
calls between the pilot and Greek air traffic control officials,
and for the officials to be questioned over whether the pilot
sent a distress signal.
EgyptAir flight 804 from Paris to Cairo vanished off radar
screens early on Thursday as it entered Egyptian airspace over
the Mediterranean. The 10 crew and 56 passengers included 30
Egyptian and 15 French nationals.