A still image from video released May 19, 2016 shows EgyptAir Airbus A320 SU-GCC taking off at Brussels, Belgium, September 26, 2015. Mandatory credit The YottaTube/via REUTERS TV/Files

CAIRO A second flight recorder has been retrieved from the crashed EgyptAir flight MS804, containing data from aircraft systems which could shed light on what brought the plane down last month, Egyptian investigators said on Friday.

An Egyptian committee investigating the crash in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, which killed all 66 people on board, announced the find a day after search teams located the cockpit voice recorder.

The two black box recorders are crucial to explaining what went wrong on the Airbus A320, which crashed early on May 19 on its way from Paris to Cairo.

Egyptian investigators had received the two flight recorders and would analyse the information over weeks, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said.

No group has claimed responsibility for bringing down theplane, but Egyptian investigation sources have said that it was too early to rule out any causes, including terrorism.

If intact, the cockpit recorder should reveal pilotconversations and any cockpit alarms, as well as other cluessuch as engine noise. But crash experts say it may provide onlylimited insight into what caused the crash.

Preserved in water to prevent oxidisation until it can be opened in controlled conditions, the data recorder now on its way to Alexandria greatly increases the chances that the cause can be discovered, as long as its chip is intact, experts say.

To unlock the evidence, investigators will remove the chip from a protective sleeve, clean it and inspect it for damage.

While no explanation for the disaster has been ruled out, current and former aviation officials increasingly believe the root of the crash lies in the aircraft's technical systems, rather than deliberate sabotage.

Investigators will also examine the digital records of pilot commands and, if available, the tape of their conversations to try to replicate what they understood and whether their actions either dampened or added to any technical problems.

There has been a series of airplane accidents at high altitude blamed on a cocktail of technical and pilot flaws.

The crash is the third blow since October to Egypt's travelindustry, which is still suffering from the 2011 uprising thatended Hosni Mubarak's 30-year rule.

A Russian plane crashed in the Sinai Peninsula last October,killing all 224 people on board in an attack claimed by IslamicState. In March, an EgyptAir plane was hijacked by a man wearinga fake suicide belt. No one was hurt.

