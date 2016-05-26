CAIRO May 26 Egypt's air accidents chief said
on Thursday that a vessel provided by French company Alseamar,
which specialises in marine wreckage searches, will join within
hours the hunt for the black boxes from crashed EgyptAir flight
MS804.
Ayman al-Moqadem said negotiations were also underway to
contract a second firm to help in the search.
The investigating team had also received radar imagery and
audio recordings from Greece detailing the flight trajectory of
the doomed plane and the last conversation between its pilot and
Greek air traffic control, Moqadem said.
The search for the emergency locator transmitter is also
underway and focused on a 5 km area, he added.
