CAIRO PARIS May 27 No new radio signal has been received from an EgyptAir jet since the day it crashed in the Mediterranean last week, sources close to the investigation said on Friday.

Media reports on Thursday suggested that a new signal had allowed officials to further home in on where the black box recorders might be located.

A radio signal picked up on the day of the crash from the plane's emergency locator transmitter (ELT) allowed officials to determine a broadly defined search zone, but nothing new has since been detected, the sources told Reuters.

"There has been nothing since day one," a source familiar with the investigation said.

(Reporting by Reporting by Tim Hepher and Abdelnasser Aboelfadl; Writing by Eric Knecht; editing by Ralph Boulton)