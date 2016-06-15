UPDATE 1-Australia's Wesfarmers cancels Officeworks IPO plans citing weak market
* Wesfarmers hoped to raise up to A$1.5 bln from Officeworks IPO
CAIRO, June 15 A deep ocean search vessel hunting for the remains of an EgyptAir jet that crashed in the eastern Mediterranean last month has identified several main locations of its wreckage, the Egyptian investigation committee said on Wednesday.
The vessel, John Lethbridge, has provided the first images of wreckage to investigators. A search team on board the vessel will now draw a map of the wreckage's distribution spots, the committee said in a statement. (Reporting by Eric Knecht; Editing by Mark Heinrich)
* Wesfarmers hoped to raise up to A$1.5 bln from Officeworks IPO
MEXICO CITY, May 16 Seven banks are at the center of a probe by Mexico's antitrust regulator COFECE looking into possible collusion to manipulate bond prices, U.S. news agency Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.