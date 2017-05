Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (C) heads the National Security Council to discuss the disappearance of an EgyptAir plane that vanished from radar en route from Paris at Presidential Palace in Cairo, Egypt May 19, 2016 in this handout picture courtesy of the Egyptian... REUTERS

CAIRO Search teams have yet to find debris from the EgyptAir aircraft that vanished over Egyptian airspace en route to Cairo from Paris early Thursday morning, Egypt's aviation minister told a news conference.

Search efforts were focused near the Greek island of Karpathos as well as the vicinity just south of it, but the search is "flexible," he said.

(Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Writing by Eric Knecht; Editing by Lin Noueihed)