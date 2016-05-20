WASHINGTON May 20 Flight data suggested there
were smoke alerts aboard EgyptAir Flight 804 minutes before it
crashed in the Mediterranean Sea early on Thursday, CNN reported
on Friday.
However, a U.S. official characterized the report as an
unconfirmed rumor.
CNN said it obtained the data through a screen grab from an
Egyptian source, and said the data came from an automatic system
aboard the plane called the Aircraft Communications Addressing
and Reporting System (ACARS).
ACARS routinely downloads flight data to the airline
operating the aircraft.
(Reporting by Eric Walsh and Mark Hosenball; Editing by David
Alexander)