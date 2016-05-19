WASHINGTON May 19 A U.S. review of satellite
imagery so far has not produced any signs of an explosion aboard
the EgyptAir flight that crashed on Thursday en route from Paris
to Cairo, officials from multiple U.S. agencies told Reuters.
The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to
discuss intelligence matters, said the conclusion was the result
of a preliminary examination of imagery and cautioned against
media reports suggesting the United States believed a bomb was
responsible for the crash.
The United States has not ruled out any possible causes for
the crash, including mechanical failure, terrorism or a
deliberate act by the pilot or crew, they said.
(Reporting by Phil Stewart)