WASHINGTON May 19 The White House said on
Thursday the crash of an EgyptAir plane over the Mediterranean
was being investigated and it was too soon to determine what
caused the aircraft to go down.
"It's too early to definitively say what may have caused
this disaster," White House spokesman Josh Earnest said at a
briefing. "The investigation is under way. And investigators
will consider all of the potential factors that could have
contributed to the crash."
The United States offered condolences to families of the
victims and aid to authorities investigating the crash, it said.
The EgyptAir Airbus A320 jet carrying 66 passengers
and crew from Paris to Cairo disappeared from radar over the
Mediterranean south of Greece earlier on Thursday.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Susan Heavey; Writing by Doina
Chiacu; Editing by James Dalgleish)