MILAN, April 10 Italian broadcast tower operator EI Towers has softened a key ownership term of its planned 1.2 billion euro ($1.3 billion) offer to acquire state-owned rival Rai Way in a step that could help overcome political opposition to a deal.

EI Towers, controlled by former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's Mediaset group, announced the bid in February but ran into a government demand that at least 51 percent of Rai Way would have to remain in public ownership.

On Friday, EI Towers said the offer was now conditional on securing a stake of at least 40 percent, against its earlier demand of at least two thirds of Rai Way's capital.

All other terms of the planned bid, which valued Rai Way at 1.2 billion euros excluding debt or 4.5 euros per share, remained unchanged, it said in a statement.

"The offer is not hostile and based on a project which EI Towers believes to be of interest for both (sides)," it said.

Last month the Italian competition watchdog opposed the bid saying it could not be approved without changes.

The bid is being closely watched in Rome for its possible impact on relations between Berlusconi and Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, who is pushing to complete wide-ranging reform of electoral laws that will require broad support in parliament.

A full takeover would put Italy on a par with countries such as France, Britain and Spain by creating a single domestic operator in the television and radio transmission tower business, and saving costs. ($1 = 0.9434 euros)