ROME, March 27 Italy's government has no plans to change legislation stipulating that at least 51 percent of TV broadcasting company Rai Way must remain under state control, Industry Minister Federica Guidi said on Friday.

The remarks come after shareholders in EI Towers, a company indirectly controlled by Former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, approved a cash call to fund an unsolicited takeover bid for the state-controlled rival.

EI Towers had initially said the bid was conditional on obtaining a two thirds stake in Rai Way. However on Friday it appeared to soften its stance, saying that obtaining at least 51 percent was a "logical" limit and it would not accept a 49 percent stake in the company without governance guarantees.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Danilo Masoni)