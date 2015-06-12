By Jarrett Renshaw
| NEW YORK, June 12
NEW YORK, June 12 The U.S. Energy Information
Administration has been granted access to real-time oil export
information for the first time, allowing it to improve weekly
estimates of fuel demand at a time of intensifying scrutiny of
energy data.
The change is likely to be welcomed by oil traders who
routinely scrutinize the EIA's reports for clues on what is
happening in the world's biggest oil consumer, who have long
rued the agency's dependence on calculated figures.
The appetite for reliable data has taken on added urgency as
refined fuel exports doubled since 2010 to about 4 million
barrels per day.
Every week, the EIA publishes a Petroleum Status Report that
includes data on inventories and refinery operations collected
directly from energy firms. But in order to provide a more
complete picture, it also provides estimates on other
fundamental data including on how much fuel has been exported.
Currently, the agency uses a model that incorporates the
most recent 60 months of export data to estimate current weekly
export levels, an inexact process that often causes a lag in
trends. The most recent monthly data, pulled from the U.S.
Census Bureau, is roughly two months old.
In the upcoming weeks - there's no specific deadline - the
EIA will incorporate real-time trade data provided from the
Department of Homeland Security's Customs and Border Protection,
according to Robert Merriam, manager of EIA's highly-watched
weekly status report.
The new trade data will address one of the biggest
uncertainties in its weekly fuel demand data.
The EIA's reports are designed to estimate U.S. consumption
of petroleum fuels by calculating a "product supplied" figure
based on refinery output, inventories and estimated trade flows.
To do this, the EIA must distinguish domestic demand from
non-U.S. demand, Merriam noted.
While the EIA has long had access to near real-time import
data, it has lacked such data on exports, leaving its demand
figures subject to substantial revisions.
"We hope that by further sharpening our estimate of current
export levels by product in the weekly report, it will provide
readers with even finer insights into U.S. consumption of
petroleum fuels," Merriam said.
He said the agency's current weekly export estimates have
proven to be reliable with few exceptions, but there's always
room for improvement.
"If we can make those estimates even more accurate by using
data being collected by Customs, we want to do that," Merriam
said.
The data is not normally made publicly available.
There are no plans to release the real time data, Merriam
said. Agency analysts hope to get access to the raw trade data
in the upcoming months, he added.
It is the latest effort by the EIA to address gaps in its
data collection system at a time of enormous change in the U.S.
energy system. Earlier this year it began publishing monthly
data on crude oil transported by rail, and hopes to begin
gathering more timely data for onshore oil production soon.
(Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Chris Reese)