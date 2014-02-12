NEW YORK Feb 12 U.S. gasoline futures extended gains on Wednesday after U.S. government data showed a much larger-than-expected decline in stocks of the fuel.

Gasoline stocks were off by 1.9 million barrels, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed, compared with expectations for a 100,000-barrel draw in a Reuters poll.

U.S. RBOB gasoline futures rose by as much as 1.5 percent to a session high of $2.7977 per gallon by 10:49 a.m. EST (1549 GMT). (Reporting by Jeanine Prezioso; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)