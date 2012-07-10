* EIA sees U.S. gasoline prices declining further
* Price forecasts for WTI falls, Brent seen lower
* U.S. oil output seen at highest since 1997
WASHINGTON, July 10 - The U.S. Energy Information
Administration on Tuesday cut its 2012 world oil demand growth
forecast by 130,000 barrels per day to 670,000 bpd, citing
expectations for slower global economic growth.
In its monthly forecast, the agency also cut its oil demand
growth estimate for 2013 by 360,000 bpd to 730,000 bpd.
The EIA said global oil and liquids demand growth was likely
to be slower than previously expected due to less optimistic
forecasts for global economic growth, which were lowered by 0.1
percent in 2012 and 0.6 percent in 2013 versus a month earlier.
The weaker outlook for global demand means that West Texas
Intermediate crude prices should average $88 per barrel
during the second half of 2012, a drop of $7 per barrel from the
EIA's forecast a month ago. The EIA expects WTI to remain around
the same average price in 2013.
European benchmark Brent crude should average $106
per barrel this year and fall to an average $98 per barrel in
2013, the EIA's report said. The EIA is adding a Brent crude
price forecast to its monthly short-term energy report (STEO)
starting this month.
"EIA's downward price revisions reflect shifts in
expectations about oil market balances and the
additional downside risks that are currently dominating market
sentiments," the report said.
U.S. WTI crude futures fell to around $85 per barrel in
Tuesday trading, while Brent declined to around $99 per barrel.
Lower expectations for world oil demand growth is
attributable to "the debt crisis in Europe and possible weak
economic growth in China," said EIA Administrator Adam
Sieminski. Still, he said "most of the growth in oil demand next
year will occur in China, the Middle East and Brazil."
IRANIAN AND U.S. PRODUCTION
Sanctions against Iran should prompt the Islamic Republic's
crude output to fall by some 1 million bpd by the end of the
year, to 3.6 million bpd, Sieminski said. Iran's output should
decline by a further 200,000 bpd next year, he said.
Iran's projected declines will come as the United States
quickly ramps up production from oil-bearing shale plays, the
report said.
U.S. crude production is expected to average 6.3 million bpd
this year, up around 600,000 bpd from 2011 levels, and the
highest since 1997. U.S. crude output should rise another
400,000 bpd to 6.7 million bpd in 2013, the EIA said.
"That increase is driven by increased oil-directed drilling
activity, particularly in (U.S.) onshore tight oil formations,"
the EIA report said.
U.S. average regular retail gasoline prices were also
projected to decline, to $3.39 a gallon in the third quarter of
2012, the report said. Gasoline averaged $3.53 per gallon in
2011, but is expected to average $3.49 a gallon this year and
$3.28 per gallon in 2013, the report forecast.
(Reporting by Joshua Schneyer in New York; Editing by
Marguerita Choy)